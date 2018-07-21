Listen Live Sports

American League

July 21, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 69 30 .697
New York 63 34 .649 5
Tampa Bay 49 48 .505 19
Toronto 45 52 .464 23
Baltimore 28 71 .283 41
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 53 43 .552
Minnesota 44 51 .463
Detroit 41 58 .414 13½
Chicago 33 63 .344 20
Kansas City 28 68 .292 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 65 35 .650
Seattle 59 39 .602 5
Oakland 55 43 .561 9
Los Angeles 49 49 .500 15
Texas 41 57 .418 23

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Boston 1, Detroit 0

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 9, Texas 8, 11 innings

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5

San Francisco 5, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Cashner 2-9) at Toronto (Estrada 4-7), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 10-4) at Detroit (Hardy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-5) at Texas (Gallardo 3-1), 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 9-6), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 10-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

