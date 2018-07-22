|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|69
|31
|.690
|—
|New York
|63
|34
|.649
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|49
|.500
|19
|Toronto
|45
|52
|.464
|22½
|Baltimore
|28
|71
|.283
|40½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|54
|43
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|52
|.458
|9½
|Detroit
|42
|58
|.420
|13½
|Chicago
|34
|63
|.351
|20
|Kansas City
|29
|68
|.299
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|35
|.653
|—
|Seattle
|59
|40
|.596
|6
|Oakland
|56
|43
|.566
|9
|Los Angeles
|49
|50
|.495
|16
|Texas
|41
|58
|.414
|24
___
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Boston 1, Detroit 0
Miami 6, Tampa Bay 5
Cleveland 9, Texas 8, 11 innings
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5
San Francisco 5, Oakland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
Detroit 5, Boston 0
Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 16, Texas 3
Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 0
Baltimore (Cashner 2-9) at Toronto (Happ 10-6), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 10-4) at Detroit (Hardy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-4), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-5) at Texas (Gallardo 3-1), 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 9-6), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 10-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2), 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
