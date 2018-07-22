Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 22, 2018 1:18 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 69 31 .690
New York 63 34 .649
Tampa Bay 49 49 .500 19
Toronto 45 52 .464 22½
Baltimore 28 71 .283 40½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 54 43 .557
Minnesota 44 52 .458
Detroit 42 58 .420 13½
Chicago 34 63 .351 20
Kansas City 29 68 .299 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 35 .653
Seattle 59 40 .596 6
Oakland 56 43 .566 9
Los Angeles 49 50 .495 16
Texas 41 58 .414 24

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Boston 1, Detroit 0

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 9, Texas 8, 11 innings

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5

San Francisco 5, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 1

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Detroit 5, Boston 0

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 16, Texas 3

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Cashner 2-9) at Toronto (Happ 10-6), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 10-4) at Detroit (Hardy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-5) at Texas (Gallardo 3-1), 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 9-6), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 10-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington