|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|69
|31
|.690
|—
|New York
|63
|34
|.649
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|49
|.500
|19
|Toronto
|46
|52
|.469
|22
|Baltimore
|28
|72
|.280
|41
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|54
|43
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|52
|.458
|9½
|Detroit
|42
|58
|.420
|13½
|Chicago
|34
|63
|.351
|20
|Kansas City
|29
|68
|.299
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|35
|.653
|—
|Seattle
|59
|40
|.596
|6
|Oakland
|56
|43
|.566
|9
|Los Angeles
|49
|50
|.495
|16
|Texas
|41
|58
|.414
|24
___
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
Detroit 5, Boston 0
Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 16, Texas 3
Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 0
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 4-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at Texas (Hamels 5-8), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-6), 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.