Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 22, 2018 5:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 70 31 .693
New York 63 34 .649 5
Tampa Bay 50 49 .505 19
Toronto 46 52 .469 22½
Baltimore 28 72 .280 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 54 44 .551
Minnesota 44 53 .454
Detroit 42 59 .416 13½
Chicago 34 63 .351 19½
Kansas City 30 68 .306 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 35 .653
Seattle 59 40 .596 6
Oakland 56 43 .566 9
Los Angeles 49 50 .495 16
Texas 42 58 .420 23½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Detroit 5, Boston 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 16, Texas 3

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 0

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 9, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 5, Cleveland 0

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 11-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 4-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at Texas (Hamels 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-6), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington