East Division W L Pct GB Boston 70 31 .693 — New York 63 34 .649 5 Tampa Bay 50 49 .505 19 Toronto 46 52 .469 22½ Baltimore 28 72 .280 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 54 44 .551 — Minnesota 44 53 .454 9½ Detroit 42 59 .416 13½ Chicago 34 64 .347 20 Kansas City 30 68 .306 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 66 35 .653 — Seattle 60 40 .600 5½ Oakland 57 43 .570 8½ Los Angeles 49 50 .495 16 Texas 42 58 .420 23½

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Detroit 5, Boston 0

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 16, Texas 3

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 9, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 5, Cleveland 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 11-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at Texas (Hamels 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-6), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

