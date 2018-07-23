Listen Live Sports

...

American League

July 23, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 70 31 .693
New York 63 34 .649 5
Tampa Bay 50 49 .505 19
Toronto 46 52 .469 22½
Baltimore 28 72 .280 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 54 44 .551
Minnesota 44 53 .454
Detroit 42 59 .416 13½
Chicago 34 64 .347 20
Kansas City 30 68 .306 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 36 .647
Seattle 60 40 .600 5
Oakland 57 43 .570 8
Los Angeles 50 50 .500 15
Texas 42 58 .420 23

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Detroit 5, Boston 0

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 16, Texas 3

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 9, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 5, Cleveland 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 14, Houston 5

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 11-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Toronto (Santos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-2) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at Texas (Hamels 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-6), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

