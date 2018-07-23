East Division W L Pct GB Boston 70 31 .693 — New York 63 34 .649 5 Tampa Bay 50 49 .505 19 Toronto 46 52 .469 22½ Baltimore 28 72 .280 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 54 44 .551 — Minnesota 44 53 .454 9½ Detroit 42 59 .416 13½ Chicago 34 64 .347 20 Kansas City 30 68 .306 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 66 36 .647 — Seattle 60 40 .600 5 Oakland 57 43 .570 8 Los Angeles 50 50 .500 15 Texas 42 58 .420 23

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 9, Detroit 1

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 5, Cleveland 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 14, Houston 5

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.