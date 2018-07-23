Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 23, 2018 10:33 pm
 
1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 70 31 .693
New York 63 34 .649 5
Tampa Bay 50 49 .505 19
Toronto 46 53 .465 23
Baltimore 28 72 .280 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 54 44 .551
Minnesota 45 53 .459 9
Detroit 42 59 .416 13½
Chicago 34 64 .347 20
Kansas City 30 68 .306 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 36 .647
Seattle 60 40 .600 5
Oakland 57 43 .570 8
Los Angeles 50 50 .500 15
Texas 42 58 .420 23

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 9, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 5, Cleveland 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 14, Houston 5

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Toronto 3

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

