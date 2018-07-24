East Division W L Pct GB Boston 71 31 .696 — New York 63 35 .643 6 Tampa Bay 51 49 .510 19 Toronto 46 53 .465 23½ Baltimore 28 73 .277 42½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 54 45 .545 — Minnesota 45 53 .459 8½ Detroit 43 59 .422 12½ Chicago 35 64 .354 19 Kansas City 30 69 .303 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 66 36 .647 — Seattle 60 40 .600 5 Oakland 58 43 .574 7½ Los Angeles 50 51 .495 15½ Texas 42 59 .416 23½

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 9, Detroit 1

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 5, Cleveland 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 14, Houston 5

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Oakland 15, Texas 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.