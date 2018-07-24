East Division W L Pct GB Boston 71 31 .696 — New York 63 35 .643 6 Tampa Bay 51 49 .510 19 Toronto 46 54 .460 24 Baltimore 28 73 .277 42½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 54 45 .545 — Minnesota 46 53 .465 8 Detroit 43 59 .422 12½ Chicago 35 64 .354 19 Kansas City 30 69 .303 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 66 36 .647 — Seattle 60 40 .600 5 Oakland 58 43 .574 7½ Los Angeles 50 51 .495 15½ Texas 42 59 .416 23½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Oakland 15, Texas 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Toronto 0

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-8), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.