The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 24, 2018 10:11 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 71 31 .696
New York 64 35 .646
Tampa Bay 51 50 .505 19½
Toronto 46 54 .460 24
Baltimore 28 73 .277 42½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 54 46 .540
Minnesota 46 53 .465
Detroit 43 59 .422 12
Chicago 35 64 .354 18½
Kansas City 30 69 .303 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 36 .647
Seattle 60 40 .600 5
Oakland 58 43 .574
Los Angeles 50 51 .495 15½
Texas 42 59 .416 23½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Oakland 15, Texas 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-8), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

