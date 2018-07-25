Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 25, 2018 1:03 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 71 32 .689
New York 64 35 .646 5
Tampa Bay 51 50 .505 19
Toronto 46 54 .460 23½
Baltimore 29 73 .284 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 54 46 .540
Minnesota 46 53 .465
Detroit 43 60 .417 12½
Chicago 35 64 .354 18½
Kansas City 31 69 .310 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 36 .650
Seattle 60 40 .600
Oakland 59 43 .578
Los Angeles 50 51 .495 16
Texas 42 60 .412 24½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Oakland 15, Texas 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 6

Minnesota 5, Toronto 0

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

Oakland 13, Texas 10, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-8), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington