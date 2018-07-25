East Division W L Pct GB Boston 71 32 .689 — New York 64 35 .646 5 Tampa Bay 51 50 .505 19 Toronto 46 54 .460 23½ Baltimore 29 73 .284 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 54 46 .540 — Minnesota 46 53 .465 7½ Detroit 43 60 .417 12½ Chicago 35 64 .354 18½ Kansas City 31 69 .310 23 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 36 .650 — Seattle 60 40 .600 5½ Oakland 59 43 .578 7½ Los Angeles 50 51 .495 16 Texas 42 60 .412 24½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Oakland 15, Texas 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 6

Minnesota 5, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

Oakland 13, Texas 10, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-8), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.