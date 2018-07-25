|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|71
|32
|.689
|—
|New York
|64
|36
|.640
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|50
|.510
|18½
|Toronto
|46
|54
|.460
|23½
|Baltimore
|29
|73
|.284
|41½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|54
|46
|.540
|—
|Minnesota
|46
|53
|.465
|7½
|Detroit
|43
|60
|.417
|12½
|Chicago
|36
|64
|.360
|18
|Kansas City
|31
|69
|.310
|23
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|36
|.650
|—
|Seattle
|60
|41
|.594
|6
|Oakland
|59
|43
|.578
|7½
|Los Angeles
|50
|52
|.490
|16½
|Texas
|42
|60
|.412
|24½
___
Baltimore 7, Boston 6
Minnesota 5, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4
Oakland 13, Texas 10, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 4, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-5), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-13), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 4-7) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Texas (Colon 5-8), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
