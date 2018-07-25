East Division W L Pct GB Boston 71 32 .689 — New York 64 36 .640 5½ Tampa Bay 52 50 .510 18½ Toronto 46 54 .460 23½ Baltimore 29 73 .284 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 54 46 .540 — Minnesota 46 53 .465 7½ Detroit 43 60 .417 12½ Chicago 36 64 .360 18 Kansas City 31 69 .310 23 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 36 .650 — Seattle 60 41 .594 6 Oakland 59 43 .578 7½ Los Angeles 50 52 .490 16½ Texas 42 60 .412 24½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 6

Minnesota 5, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

Oakland 13, Texas 10, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-13), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-7) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Texas (Colon 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

