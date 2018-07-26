East Division W L Pct GB Boston 71 32 .689 — New York 64 36 .640 5½ Tampa Bay 52 50 .510 18½ Toronto 46 55 .455 24 Baltimore 29 73 .284 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 55 46 .545 — Minnesota 47 53 .470 7½ Detroit 44 60 .423 12½ Chicago 36 65 .356 19 Kansas City 31 70 .307 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 37 .644 — Seattle 61 41 .598 5 Oakland 60 43 .583 6½ Los Angeles 51 52 .495 15½ Texas 42 61 .408 24½

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 6

Minnesota 5, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

Oakland 13, Texas 10, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 12, Toronto 6, 11 innings

Seattle 3, San Francisco 2

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Colorado 3, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-13), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-7) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Texas (Colon 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

