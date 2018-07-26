Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 26, 2018 7:44 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 71 32 .689
New York 64 36 .640
Tampa Bay 52 50 .510 18½
Toronto 46 55 .455 24
Baltimore 29 73 .284 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 55 46 .545
Minnesota 47 53 .470
Detroit 44 60 .423 12½
Chicago 36 66 .353 19½
Kansas City 31 70 .307 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 37 .644
Seattle 61 41 .598 5
Oakland 60 43 .583
Los Angeles 52 52 .500 15
Texas 42 61 .408 24½

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 12, Toronto 6, 11 innings

Seattle 3, San Francisco 2

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Colorado 3, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 7-8) at Boston (Sale 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

