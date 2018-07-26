East Division W L Pct GB Boston 71 33 .683 — New York 65 36 .644 4½ Tampa Bay 53 50 .515 17½ Toronto 46 55 .455 23½ Baltimore 29 74 .282 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 55 46 .545 — Minnesota 48 53 .475 7 Detroit 44 60 .423 12½ Chicago 36 66 .353 19½ Kansas City 31 71 .304 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 37 .644 — Seattle 61 41 .598 5 Oakland 60 43 .583 6½ Los Angeles 52 52 .500 15 Texas 42 61 .408 24½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 12, Toronto 6, 11 innings

Seattle 3, San Francisco 2

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Colorado 3, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 7-8) at Boston (Sale 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

