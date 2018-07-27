|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|71
|33
|.683
|—
|New York
|65
|36
|.644
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|50
|.515
|17½
|Toronto
|46
|55
|.455
|23½
|Baltimore
|29
|74
|.282
|41½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|55
|46
|.545
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|53
|.475
|7
|Detroit
|44
|60
|.423
|12½
|Chicago
|36
|66
|.353
|19½
|Kansas City
|31
|71
|.304
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|37
|.644
|—
|Seattle
|61
|41
|.598
|5
|Oakland
|61
|43
|.587
|6
|Los Angeles
|52
|52
|.500
|15
|Texas
|42
|62
|.404
|25
___
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Texas 6
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-6) at Detroit (Liriano 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6) at Boston (Porcello 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
