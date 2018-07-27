Listen Live Sports

American League

July 27, 2018 11:41 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 72 33 .686
New York 65 36 .644 5
Tampa Bay 53 51 .510 18½
Toronto 47 55 .461 23½
Baltimore 30 74 .288 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 56 46 .549
Minnesota 48 54 .471 8
Detroit 44 61 .419 13½
Chicago 36 67 .350 20½
Kansas City 31 71 .304 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 38 .638
Seattle 61 41 .598
Oakland 61 43 .587
Los Angeles 52 52 .500 14½
Texas 43 62 .410 24

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Texas 6

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 11, Houston 2

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-6) at Detroit (Hardy 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6) at Boston (Porcello 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

