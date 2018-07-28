|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|72
|33
|.686
|—
|New York
|65
|36
|.644
|5
|Tampa Bay
|53
|51
|.510
|18½
|Toronto
|47
|55
|.461
|23½
|Baltimore
|30
|74
|.288
|41½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|56
|46
|.549
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|54
|.471
|8
|Detroit
|44
|61
|.419
|13½
|Chicago
|36
|67
|.350
|20½
|Kansas City
|31
|71
|.304
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|38
|.638
|—
|Seattle
|61
|42
|.592
|5
|Oakland
|61
|44
|.581
|6
|Los Angeles
|53
|52
|.505
|14
|Texas
|43
|62
|.410
|24
___
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5
Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 11, Houston 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
