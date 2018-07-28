Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 28, 2018 8:43 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 72 33 .686
New York 65 37 .637
Tampa Bay 53 51 .510 18½
Toronto 47 55 .461 23½
Baltimore 30 74 .288 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 56 47 .544
Minnesota 48 54 .471
Detroit 45 61 .425 12½
Chicago 36 67 .350 20
Kansas City 32 71 .311 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 38 .638
Seattle 61 42 .592 5
Oakland 61 44 .581 6
Los Angeles 53 52 .505 14
Texas 43 62 .410 24

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 11, Houston 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

