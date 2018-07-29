East Division W L Pct GB Boston 73 33 .689 — New York 66 37 .641 5½ Tampa Bay 53 52 .505 19½ Toronto 47 56 .456 24½ Baltimore 31 74 .295 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 56 47 .544 — Minnesota 48 55 .466 8 Detroit 45 61 .425 12½ Chicago 37 67 .356 19½ Kansas City 32 72 .308 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 39 .632 — Seattle 61 43 .587 5 Oakland 61 44 .581 5½ Los Angeles 54 52 .509 13 Texas 44 62 .415 23

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 11, Houston 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Texas 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 5

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-6), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-9), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

