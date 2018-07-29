East Division W L Pct GB Boston 73 33 .689 — New York 66 37 .641 5½ Tampa Bay 53 52 .505 19½ Toronto 47 56 .456 24½ Baltimore 31 74 .295 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 56 47 .544 — Minnesota 48 55 .466 8 Detroit 45 61 .425 12½ Chicago 37 67 .356 19½ Kansas City 32 72 .308 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 39 .632 — Seattle 61 43 .587 5 Oakland 61 45 .575 6 Los Angeles 54 52 .509 13 Texas 44 62 .415 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Texas 7, Houston 3

Colorado 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 5

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Oakland (Jackson 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

