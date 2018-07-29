East Division W L Pct GB Boston 74 33 .692 — New York 67 37 .644 5½ Tampa Bay 53 53 .500 20½ Toronto 48 56 .462 24½ Baltimore 32 74 .302 41½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 57 47 .548 — Minnesota 48 56 .462 9 Detroit 45 62 .421 13½ Chicago 37 68 .352 20½ Kansas City 32 73 .305 25½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 40 .626 — Seattle 61 43 .587 4½ Oakland 61 45 .575 5½ Los Angeles 54 52 .509 12½ Texas 45 62 .421 22

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Texas 7, Houston 3

Colorado 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 5

Sunday’s Games

Boston 3, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 4, Houston 3

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Oakland (Jackson 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

