Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 29, 2018 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 74 33 .692
New York 67 37 .644
Tampa Bay 53 53 .500 20½
Toronto 48 56 .462 24½
Baltimore 32 74 .302 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 57 47 .548
Minnesota 48 56 .462 9
Detroit 45 62 .421 13½
Chicago 37 68 .352 20½
Kansas City 32 73 .305 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 40 .626
Seattle 61 43 .587
Oakland 61 46 .570 6
Los Angeles 54 52 .509 12½
Texas 45 62 .421 22

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Texas 7, Houston 3

Colorado 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 5

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Sunday’s Games

Boston 3, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 4, Houston 3

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Colorado 3, Oakland 2

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Oakland (Jackson 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington