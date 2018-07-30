Listen Live Sports

American League

July 30, 2018 11:12 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 74 33 .692
New York 67 37 .644
Tampa Bay 53 53 .500 20½
Toronto 48 56 .462 24½
Baltimore 32 74 .302 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 57 48 .543
Minnesota 49 56 .467 8
Detroit 45 62 .421 13
Chicago 37 68 .352 20
Kansas City 32 73 .305 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 40 .626
Seattle 62 43 .590 4
Oakland 61 46 .570 6
Los Angeles 54 53 .505 13
Texas 45 62 .421 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 3, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 4, Houston 3

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Colorado 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7) at Detroit (Boyd 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-6) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 9-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-12), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-9) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3) at Oakland (Cahill 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

