|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|74
|33
|.692
|—
|New York
|67
|37
|.644
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|53
|.500
|20½
|Toronto
|48
|56
|.462
|24½
|Baltimore
|32
|74
|.302
|41½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|57
|48
|.543
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|56
|.467
|8
|Detroit
|45
|62
|.421
|13
|Chicago
|37
|68
|.352
|20
|Kansas City
|32
|73
|.305
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|40
|.626
|—
|Seattle
|62
|43
|.590
|4
|Oakland
|61
|46
|.570
|6
|Los Angeles
|54
|53
|.505
|13
|Texas
|45
|62
|.421
|22
___
Boston 3, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5
Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
Texas 4, Houston 3
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Colorado 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7) at Detroit (Boyd 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-6) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 9-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-12), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 5-9) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3) at Oakland (Cahill 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-2) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.