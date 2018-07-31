East Division W L Pct GB Boston 75 33 .694 — New York 67 37 .644 6 Tampa Bay 53 53 .500 21 Toronto 48 57 .457 25½ Baltimore 32 74 .302 42 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 57 48 .543 — Minnesota 49 56 .467 8 Detroit 45 62 .421 13 Chicago 37 68 .352 20 Kansas City 32 73 .305 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 67 41 .620 — Seattle 63 43 .594 3 Oakland 62 46 .574 5 Los Angeles 54 53 .505 12½ Texas 46 62 .426 21

Sunday’s Games

Boston 3, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 4, Houston 3

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Colorado 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 9, Arizona 5

Oakland 10, Toronto 1

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7) at Detroit (Boyd 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-6) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 9-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-12), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-9) at Arizona (Godley 11-6), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3) at Oakland (Cahill 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 2-14) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 6-8) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 4-7) at Oakland (Manaea 9-7), 3:35 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 8-9) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

