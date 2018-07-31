Listen Live Sports

American League

July 31, 2018 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 75 33 .694
New York 67 37 .644 6
Tampa Bay 53 53 .500 21
Toronto 48 57 .457 25½
Baltimore 32 74 .302 42
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 57 48 .543
Minnesota 49 56 .467 8
Detroit 45 62 .421 13
Chicago 37 68 .352 20
Kansas City 32 73 .305 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 41 .620
Seattle 63 43 .594 3
Oakland 62 46 .574 5
Los Angeles 54 53 .505 12½
Texas 46 62 .426 21

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 9, Arizona 5

Oakland 10, Toronto 1

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 2-14) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 6-8) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 4-7) at Oakland (Manaea 9-7), 3:35 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 8-9) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

