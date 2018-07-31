|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|75
|33
|.694
|—
|New York
|67
|37
|.644
|6
|Tampa Bay
|53
|53
|.500
|21
|Toronto
|48
|57
|.457
|25½
|Baltimore
|32
|74
|.302
|42
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|57
|48
|.543
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|56
|.467
|8
|Detroit
|45
|62
|.421
|13
|Chicago
|37
|68
|.352
|20
|Kansas City
|32
|73
|.305
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|41
|.620
|—
|Seattle
|63
|43
|.594
|3
|Oakland
|62
|46
|.574
|5
|Los Angeles
|54
|53
|.505
|12½
|Texas
|46
|62
|.426
|21
___
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, 13 innings
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 9, Arizona 5
Oakland 10, Toronto 1
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 2-14) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-7), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 6-8) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 4-7) at Oakland (Manaea 9-7), 3:35 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 8-9) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
