American League 8, National League 6

July 18, 2018 12:20 am
 
American League National League
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts lf 3 0 0 0 Baez,Ja 2b 3 0 1 0
Brantley lf 2 0 1 1 Albies 2b 1 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 Suarez ph-3b 0 0 0 0
Trout cf 2 1 1 1 Goldsmmidt dh 1 0 0 0
Haniger rf 2 0 0 0 Molina ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Martinez,J dh 2 0 1 0 Aguilar ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Cruz ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0
Choo ph-dh 2 1 1 0 Votto ph-1b 3 1 1 1
Ramirez,J 3b 2 0 0 0 Kemp lf 2 0 1 0
Bregman ph-3b 3 1 1 1 Yelich ph-lf 3 1 1 1
Judge lf 2 1 1 1 Harper cf 2 0 0 0
Springer ph-cf 2 2 2 1 Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0
Machado ss 2 0 0 0 Markakis rf 1 0 0 0
Lindor ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Cain ph-rf 3 0 0 0
Segura ph-ss 2 2 2 3 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 2 0 0 0 Story ph-ss 1 1 1 1
Moreland ph-1b 3 0 2 0 Contreras c 2 1 1 1
Perez, S c 2 0 0 0 Realmuto ph-c 0 0 0 0
Gomes ph-c 3 0 0 0 Ginnett ph-2b 1 1 1 2
American League 011 000 030 3—8
National League 001 000 112 1—6

DP_American League 3, National League 1. LOB_American League 8, National League 7. 2B_Kemp (1). HR_Judge (1), Trout (1), Segura (1), Ginnett (1), Springer (1), Bregman (1), Votto (1).

AL IP H R ER BB SO
Sale 1 1 0 0 0 1
Severino, H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Snell, H, 0 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 3
Jimenez, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Berrios, H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Treinen, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Morton 2 2 2 2 1 2
Diaz, W, 0-2 1 1 2 2 1 2
Happ, S, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
NL IP H R ER BB SO
Scherzer 2 2 1 1 1 4
deGrom 1 1 1 1 0 1
Foltynewicz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Nola 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 0
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Hader 1-3 4 3 1 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stripling, L, 8-2 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1

Inherited runners-scored_Jimenez 1-0, Hand 1-0. HBP_Morton (Suarez). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett first, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Andy Fletcher; LF, Mike Muchlinski; RF, Corey Blaser

T_3:34. A_43,843.

