American League 8, National League 6

|American League
|National League
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baez,Ja 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Goldsmmidt dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Molina ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez,J dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choo ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Votto ph-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez,J 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman ph-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Yelich ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Judge lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Harper cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Springer ph-cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Markakis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cain ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ph-ss
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Story ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Moreland ph-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Perez, S c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes ph-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ginnett ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|American League
|011
|000
|030
|3—8
|National League
|001
|000
|112
|1—6
DP_American League 3, National League 1. LOB_American League 8, National League 7. 2B_Kemp (1). HR_Judge (1), Trout (1), Segura (1), Ginnett (1), Springer (1), Bregman (1), Votto (1).
|AL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Severino, H, 0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Snell, H, 0
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Jimenez, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Berrios, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Treinen, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morton
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Diaz, W, 0-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Happ, S, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|NL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Scherzer
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|deGrom
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Foltynewicz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hader
|1-3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stripling, L, 8-2
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
Inherited runners-scored_Jimenez 1-0, Hand 1-0. HBP_Morton (Suarez). WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett first, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Andy Fletcher; LF, Mike Muchlinski; RF, Corey Blaser
T_3:34. A_43,843.
