The Associated Press
 
American Tim Ream agrees to 2-year contract with Fulham

July 6, 2018 3:02 pm
 
American defender Tim Ream has agreed to a new two-year contract with Fulham after helping the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League in May.

The deal announced Friday includes an option for the 2020-21 season.

The 30-year-old from St. Louis played for Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls from 2010-11, then joined Bolton. He moved to Fulham in 2015 when the London club was in the second-tier League Championship and helped the Cottagers return to the Premier League after a four-season absence.

Ream has made 26 appearances for the U.S. national team.

