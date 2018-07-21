Listen Live Sports

An excited, energetic Taylor Swift brings tour to MetLife

July 21, 2018 1:18 am
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift brought her explosive Reputation Tour to the MetLife Stadium on Friday and will make history as the first female artist to play three consecutive shows at the venue when she performs Saturday and Sunday.

Swift was energetic and excited during her two-hour-plus show at the stadium, home to the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

She kicked the show in a glittery black number, changing outfits multiple times and performing across three stages at the venue holding 80,000 seats.

She sang a number of songs from her recent album, “reputation,” including the hits “Gorgeous,” ”Delicate,” ”…Ready for It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” which featured a large snake in the background.

“There’s so many things you could be doing on your Friday night, so thank you for hanging out with us,” Swift said to the feverish audience.

