Angels 14, Astros 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .253 Bregman ss 5 0 1 2 0 0 .282 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .328 1-Stassi pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Gattis dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .235 Tucker lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139 Gonzalez lf-3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .236 Davis 3b-p 4 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Federowicz c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .206 Kemp cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .301 Totals 36 5 9 4 5 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf-cf 3 1 2 3 2 1 .190 Simmons ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .307 Trout cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .307 Blash rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Upton lf 3 1 1 2 2 2 .253 Ohtani dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .282 Kinsler 2b 4 3 3 2 1 1 .227 Valbuena 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .202 Briceno c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Fletcher 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .273 Totals 36 14 15 14 8 9

Houston 010 000 220— 5 9 0 Los Angeles 022 101 71x—14 15 1

1-ran for Altuve in the 9th.

E_Kinsler (6). LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Springer (19), Bregman (32), Gonzalez 2 (15), Kinsler 2 (17). HR_Upton (20), off McCullers; Calhoun (10), off Devenski; Trout (26), off Devenski; Kinsler (12), off Davis. RBIs_Springer (52), Bregman 2 (66), Davis (5), Calhoun 3 (29), Simmons 2 (43), Trout 2 (52), Upton 2 (56), Kinsler 2 (28), Valbuena (31), Fletcher 2 (10). SB_Trout (16). S_Briceno.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman 3, Altuve, Kemp); Los Angeles 3 (Simmons, Trout, Upton). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Simmons. LIDP_Valbuena. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Kinsler, Valbuena).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers, L, 10-5 4 1-3 6 5 5 5 3 92 4.01 Davis 1 1 1 1 0 1 9 9.00 Perez 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 28 4.50 Peacock 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.95 Harris 2-3 3 4 4 1 1 24 4.71 Devenski 0 3 3 3 1 0 22 3.03 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.05 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 6-6 6 4 1 1 2 4 104 3.66 Bedrosian 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 3.71 Anderson, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.34 Johnson 2-3 2 2 0 0 0 23 3.86 McGuire 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 35 6.12

Devenski pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0, Peacock 2-1, Devenski 2-2, Smith 1-0, Anderson 1-0, McGuire 2-1. WP_McCullers.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:41. A_35,298 (45,050).

