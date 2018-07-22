Angels 14, Astros 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|1-Stassi pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Gattis dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Tucker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Gonzalez lf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Davis 3b-p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Federowicz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Kemp cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|5
|4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.190
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.307
|Blash rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.253
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.227
|Valbuena 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.202
|Briceno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|36
|14
|15
|14
|8
|9
|Houston
|010
|000
|220—
|5
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|022
|101
|71x—14
|15
|1
1-ran for Altuve in the 9th.
E_Kinsler (6). LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Springer (19), Bregman (32), Gonzalez 2 (15), Kinsler 2 (17). HR_Upton (20), off McCullers; Calhoun (10), off Devenski; Trout (26), off Devenski; Kinsler (12), off Davis. RBIs_Springer (52), Bregman 2 (66), Davis (5), Calhoun 3 (29), Simmons 2 (43), Trout 2 (52), Upton 2 (56), Kinsler 2 (28), Valbuena (31), Fletcher 2 (10). SB_Trout (16). S_Briceno.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman 3, Altuve, Kemp); Los Angeles 3 (Simmons, Trout, Upton). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Fletcher, Simmons. LIDP_Valbuena. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Kinsler, Valbuena).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers, L, 10-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|5
|3
|92
|4.01
|Davis
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|9.00
|Perez
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|4.50
|Peacock
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.95
|Harris
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|24
|4.71
|Devenski
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|3.03
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.05
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 6-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|104
|3.66
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|3.71
|Anderson, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.34
|Johnson
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3.86
|McGuire
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|35
|6.12
Devenski pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0, Peacock 2-1, Devenski 2-2, Smith 1-0, Anderson 1-0, McGuire 2-1. WP_McCullers.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:41. A_35,298 (45,050).
