Angels 5, Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.250
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Marte 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Valbuena 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.190
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Heaney p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|5
|9
|5
|4
|11
|Los Angeles (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Hernandez lf-2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Kemp rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|c-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Toles cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Utley ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Grandal ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Totals
|40
|4
|10
|4
|4
|11
|Los Angeles (A)
|120
|000
|100
|1—5
|9
|1
|Los Angeles (N)
|020
|010
|001
|0—4
|10
|0
a-walked for Floro in the 7th. b-walked for Anderson in the 8th. c-walked for Forsythe in the 8th. d-singled for Chargois in the 9th.
E_Heaney (1). LOB_Los Angeles (A) 9, Los Angeles (N) 11. 2B_Simmons 2 (19), Calhoun (5), Muncy (9), Toles (2), Grandal (15). HR_Upton (19), off Floro; Calhoun (9), off Jansen; Taylor (11), off Heaney. RBIs_Fletcher (8), Upton 3 (54), Calhoun (26), Taylor 2 (41), Bellinger (44), Grandal (46). SF_Fletcher.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (A) 4 (Fletcher, Kinsler 2, Marte); Los Angeles (N) 7 (Hernandez 2, Toles, Wood, Grandal, Pederson 2). RISP_Los Angeles (A) 3 for 8; Los Angeles (N) 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Muncy.
DP_Los Angeles (A) 1 (Kinsler, Simmons, Marte).
|Los Angeles (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|101
|3.78
|Anderson, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.38
|Parker, BS, 3-13
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|3.05
|Robles
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.06
|Alvarez, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.66
|Los Angeles (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|103
|3.92
|Floro
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.63
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|4.55
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.43
|Jansen, L, 0-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.38
Parker pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0, Robles 1-0, Alvarez 2-0. HBP_Heaney (Taylor), Wood (Maldonado). WP_Parker. PB_Maldonado (10).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:47. A_53,797 (56,000).
