Angels 5, Dodgers 4

Los Angeles (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .250 Simmons ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .314 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .312 Upton lf 4 1 2 3 1 2 .250 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Marte 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Valbuena 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .190 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Heaney p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 5 9 5 4 11

Los Angeles (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .253 Hernandez lf-2b-lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .228 Kemp rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Muncy 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .276 Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .208 c-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bellinger 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .242 Toles cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .211 Barnes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Utley ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Grandal ph-c 2 0 1 1 1 1 .242 Totals 40 4 10 4 4 11

Los Angeles (A) 120 000 100 1—5 9 1 Los Angeles (N) 020 010 001 0—4 10 0

a-walked for Floro in the 7th. b-walked for Anderson in the 8th. c-walked for Forsythe in the 8th. d-singled for Chargois in the 9th.

E_Heaney (1). LOB_Los Angeles (A) 9, Los Angeles (N) 11. 2B_Simmons 2 (19), Calhoun (5), Muncy (9), Toles (2), Grandal (15). HR_Upton (19), off Floro; Calhoun (9), off Jansen; Taylor (11), off Heaney. RBIs_Fletcher (8), Upton 3 (54), Calhoun (26), Taylor 2 (41), Bellinger (44), Grandal (46). SF_Fletcher.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (A) 4 (Fletcher, Kinsler 2, Marte); Los Angeles (N) 7 (Hernandez 2, Toles, Wood, Grandal, Pederson 2). RISP_Los Angeles (A) 3 for 8; Los Angeles (N) 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Muncy.

DP_Los Angeles (A) 1 (Kinsler, Simmons, Marte).

Los Angeles (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 6 1-3 6 3 2 1 6 101 3.78 Anderson, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.38 Parker, BS, 3-13 1 3 1 1 1 2 27 3.05 Robles 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.06 Alvarez, W, 4-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.66 Los Angeles (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 6 7 3 3 2 6 103 3.92 Floro 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 2.63 Hill 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 4.55 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.43 Jansen, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.38

Parker pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0, Robles 1-0, Alvarez 2-0. HBP_Heaney (Taylor), Wood (Maldonado). WP_Parker. PB_Maldonado (10).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:47. A_53,797 (56,000).

