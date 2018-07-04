Angels 7, Mariners 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .180 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Trout cf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .310 Upton lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Pujols 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .249 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .287 Valbuena 3b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .216 Maldonado c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .311 Totals 40 7 13 7 3 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .330 Haniger rf-cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .273 Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .239 Healy 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .252 Gamel lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .294 Herrmann c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188 a-Zunino ph-c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .189 Heredia cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .229 b-Span ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Totals 35 4 10 4 3 15

Los Angeles 010 212 010—7 13 1 Seattle 020 001 010—4 10 2

a-walked for Herrmann in the 7th. b-struck out for Heredia in the 7th.

E_Richards (1), Segura (10), Herrmann (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Simmons (15), Trout (17), Pujols (14), Ohtani (9), Valbuena (7), Fletcher (2), Haniger (16), Span (13). HR_Calhoun (5), off Rumbelow; Seager (16), off Richards; Healy (17), off Richards. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (19), Upton (45), Pujols (46), Valbuena 2 (30), Cruz (53), Seager 2 (53), Healy (41). SB_Valbuena (2). CS_Segura (7). S_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Simmons, Upton, Pujols 2, Maldonado 4); Seattle 5 (Segura 2, Haniger 2, Seager). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 17; Seattle 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Valbuena, Upton. FIDP_Ohtani. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Valbuena, Fletcher, Pujols); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Gamel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, W, 5-4 5 1-3 4 3 2 1 8 80 3.42 Bedrosian, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.32 Alvarez 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 2.95 Robles, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 5.04 Anderson 1 2 1 1 0 3 24 3.86 Parker, S, 10-12 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.05 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 8-5 4 9 4 3 1 4 87 4.11 Rumbelow 2 2 2 2 1 0 30 4.26 Bradford 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.73 Vincent 1 1 1 0 1 0 23 4.10 Elias 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.46

Leake pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 2-1, Robles 2-0, Rumbelow 2-0. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:33. A_39,518 (47,943).

