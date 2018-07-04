Angels 7, Mariners 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.180
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.310
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Valbuena 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.216
|Maldonado c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Totals
|40
|7
|13
|7
|3
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Haniger rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Herrmann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|a-Zunino ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|b-Span ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|15
|Los Angeles
|010
|212
|010—7
|13
|1
|Seattle
|020
|001
|010—4
|10
|2
a-walked for Herrmann in the 7th. b-struck out for Heredia in the 7th.
E_Richards (1), Segura (10), Herrmann (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Simmons (15), Trout (17), Pujols (14), Ohtani (9), Valbuena (7), Fletcher (2), Haniger (16), Span (13). HR_Calhoun (5), off Rumbelow; Seager (16), off Richards; Healy (17), off Richards. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (19), Upton (45), Pujols (46), Valbuena 2 (30), Cruz (53), Seager 2 (53), Healy (41). SB_Valbuena (2). CS_Segura (7). S_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Simmons, Upton, Pujols 2, Maldonado 4); Seattle 5 (Segura 2, Haniger 2, Seager). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 17; Seattle 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Valbuena, Upton. FIDP_Ohtani. GIDP_Segura.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Valbuena, Fletcher, Pujols); Seattle 1 (Gordon, Gamel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, W, 5-4
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|8
|80
|3.42
|Bedrosian, H, 6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.32
|Alvarez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.95
|Robles, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|5.04
|Anderson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|3.86
|Parker, S, 10-12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.05
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 8-5
|4
|9
|4
|3
|1
|4
|87
|4.11
|Rumbelow
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|4.26
|Bradford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.73
|Vincent
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|23
|4.10
|Elias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.46
Leake pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 2-1, Robles 2-0, Rumbelow 2-0. WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:33. A_39,518 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.