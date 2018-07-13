Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels’ Pujols has injection in knee, goes on DL

July 13, 2018 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols will spend the All-Star break on the disabled list with left knee inflammation, a move that lets the Los Angeles Angels rest their slugger without him missing too many games.

Manager Mike Scioscia said Friday that Pujols had an injection in his knee.

“He’s been playing with it banged up for a while and he’s looking very productive,” Scioscia said. “This is trying to get him to a higher level and maybe make him more comfortable.”

Pujols tied Ken Griffey Jr. on the career home run list with his 630th blast on Thursday. Pujols is hitting .252 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Angels and Dodgers meet in the Freeway Series this weekend before the break begins. With the series at Dodger Stadium, there is no designated hitter, and that combined with the break gives Pujols an extended rest.

“It should be improved by the end of the DL time, so we expect him back after that,” Scioscia said.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington