The Associated Press
 
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

July 20, 2018 12:25 am
 
A boy catches water droplets in the Philippine capital, Manila, where heavy monsoon rains brought floods and shut schools and workplaces.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Indian children at a school hostel watch on laptops the World Cup final match between France and Croatia on the outskirts of the northern city of Gauhati.

People play during an annual mud festival at Daecheon Beach in South Korea, which features wrestling and mud sliding.

In Thailand, relatives welcome home Duangpetch Promthep, one of the 12 youth soccer teammates who were rescued from a flooded cave after being trapped for 18 days together with their coach.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

