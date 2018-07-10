Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP PHOTOS: Goalkeeping heroics for a royal World Cup crowd

July 10, 2018 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A beaming French president. A bummed Belgian king. A goalkeeper seemingly suspended in the air. Two of the World Cup’s most potent attacking teams produced just one goal but a bounty of unforgettable images when France and Belgium met in Tuesday’s semifinal in St. Petersburg.

For the first 30 minutes or so it was all Belgium, the tournament’s most prolific scoring team, with French defenders desperately challenging them. It looked for an instant like the Belgians had broken through when Toby Alderweireld turned and snapped a shot toward the French net from close range. Just as suddenly, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was horizontal, photos freezing him seemingly floating off the ground in mid-save. His Belgian counterpart, Thibaut Courtois, nearly matched him, sticking out a foot to thwart an out-of-nowhere French chance.

Ultimately, it was Samuel Umtiti rising above everyone else to steer a header past Courtois and the French back to the World Cup final.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington