AP PHOTOS: Summer in host city means ice cream at every turn

July 12, 2018 11:59 am
 
< a min read
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Summer in the World Cup host city of Nizhny Novgorod has brought a small army of ice cream vendors stationing themselves seemingly everywhere. Standing side-by-side on street corners and tucked into leafy parks. Outside the soccer stadium and a museum showcasing Soviet-era tanks. By the entrance to the gondola on the bank of the Volga River. By the gondola exit in the city of Bor on the other side.

The short Russian summer and the monthlong tournament will soon come to an end. In the meantime, the stands will still offer their classic flavors alongside varieties as brightly colored as the nearby flowerbeds.

