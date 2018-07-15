Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: World Cup made indelible images from Russia

July 15, 2018 4:15 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The World Cup produced indelible images from across Russia, on and off the field. The home team’s towering forward leading an unexpected run to the quarterfinal that captured the nation’s affection. A golden-haired guy from England knocking the ball into the net six times to win the Golden Boot as top scorer. Standout goalkeepers saving shot after penalty shot. Neymar writhing.

Croatia players finally getting to wear their red-and-white checked jerseys again, only for them to bring bad luck. And young French players running, dancing, and lifting the trophy in a Moscow downpour.

