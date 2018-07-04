Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Source: Amir Johnson returning to Philadelphia next year

July 4, 2018 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Amir Johnson is going back to the Philadelphia 76ers for at least one more season.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday that Johnson has agreed to a one-year contract with Philadelphia that could become official as soon as Friday, when the NBA’s offseason moratorium on player movement ends.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of that moratorium.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson was primarily a reserve for the 76ers last season, when he averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Philadelphia is the fourth club for the 31-year-old, who will be entering his 14th NBA season this fall.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington