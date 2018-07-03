Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Avery Bradley agrees to 2-year deal with Clippers

July 3, 2018 9:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Avery Bradley is staying with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bradley has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Clippers after free agents can begin making deals official on Friday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither side was commenting publicly until the league’s offseason moratorium ends.

Yahoo Sports, which first reported the agreement, said the contract will be worth $25 million.

Bradley played in 46 games last season between the Detroit Pistons and the Clippers. He was traded to the Clippers in January as part of the Blake Griffin deal, then made only six appearances with Los Angeles before being shut down with a hernia.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

For his career, Bradley has averaged 12.3 points in 459 NBA games.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington