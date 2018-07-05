Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Bjelica agrees to 1-year deal with Philadelphia

July 5, 2018 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Nemanja Bjelica is moving from Minnesota to Philadelphia.

A person familiar with the negotiations says Bjelica has agreed to a one-year contract with the 76ers worth nearly $4.5 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced.

Bjelica gives Philadelphia more shooting depth, needed in an offseason where the 76ers lost Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli.

Bjelica shot 42 percent from 3-point range last season, his best clip in his three NBA years. The 30-year-old Serbian had a long career in Europe before coming to the NBA with Minnesota in 2015.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

He was originally drafted by Washington in 2010.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Las Vegas contributed.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington