AP source: forward Channing Frye returning to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Channing Frye was a dependable player, locker-room presence and fan favorite for parts of three seasons with the Cavaliers.

He can be again.

Frye has agreed to re-sign for next season with Cleveland, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding that the 35-year-old will get the $2.4 million veteran’s minimum contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Yahoo Sports first reported the move.

Advertisement

Frye won a championship in his first season with Cleveland, but the club traded him in February to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a massive roster overhaul that helped the Cavs get back to the Finals.

Frye posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account wearing a Cavs uniform with the caption: “Well I guess this is hello again.”

Frye is the Cavs’ first offseason signing since superstar LeBron James left as a free agent for the Lakers. But Cleveland may make some other moves as the four-time defending Eastern Conference champions begin to rebuild without James.

The 13-year veteran has averaged 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in a career that began with the New York Knicks in 2005.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.