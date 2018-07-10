Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top WorldCup News at 6:46 p.m. EDT

July 10, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Vive la France: Les Bleus advance to World Cup final

Superb defense takes France close to another World Cup title

Belgium’s golden generation falls short again at World Cup

WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what’s ahead in the World Cup

AP PHOTOS: Goalkeeping heroics for a royal World Cup crowd

Migration, outreach mean diversity is soccer’s new normal

Enforced development helps give Europe a grip on World Cup

Rescued Thai soccer team unable to attend World Cup final

Coach of England wins the nation’s heart by being a nice guy

Paris, Russia, to turn French for World Cup semifinals

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington