Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top WorldCup News at 1:34 p.m. EDT

July 12, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AP PHOTOS: Summer in host city means ice cream at every turn

Underdog status suits Croatia perfectly for World Cup final

England, Belgium to play for 3rd place at World Cup

The Latest: Police to pour into Paris for dual celebrations

Famous dive in last France-Croatia World Cup match

Croatia in World Cup final for 1st time, beats England 2-1

All those oh, so nears and more for England at World Cup

AP PHOTOS: Croatia’s resolve overcomes England’s youth

Tired and battered, Croatia reaches its 1st World Cup final

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington