AP Top WorldCup News at 6:19 p.m. EDT

Brazil coach Tite extends contract until 2022 World Cup
Pavard’s goal against Argentina voted best of World Cup
Mbappe reveals he played World Cup finals with a back injury
World Cup winner Mbappe donating bonus of about $350,000
More than 250,000 welcome Croatia home after World Cup final
No refuge from politics but France victory a fitting climax
WORLD CUP: Winners and losers of the tournament in Russia
Iceland coach steps down after 7 years in charge
Young, joyful France beats Croatia 4-2 to win 2nd World Cup
Soccer diplomacy: World Cup host Putin gives Trump a ball
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.