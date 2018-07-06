Listen Live Sports

AP Top WorldCup News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

July 6, 2018 12:00 am
 
Belgium eliminates Brazil, advances to World Cup semifinals

AP PHOTOS: Defenses crack, last of World Cup’s giants falls

WORLD CUP KICKOFF: England’s ‘easy’ path runs through Sweden

Last remaining multiple World Cup champions eliminated

France reaches World Cup semifinals, beats Uruguay 2-0

Brazil laments World Cup loss; back to reality of turmoil

Uruguay’s World Cup elimination could be era-ending

Europe assured of extending World Cup winning streak to 4

The Latest: Beckham-Ibrahimovic have friendly World Cup bet

Vested interest: Southgate leads England in sartorial style

