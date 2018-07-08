Listen Live Sports

AP Top WorldCup News at 3:04 p.m. EDT

July 8, 2018 12:00 am
 
FIFA fines in World Cup cases can leave priority questioned

Goal-fest possible in France-Belgium World Cup semifinal

The Latest: Croats, Russians agree _ the game was amazing

World Cup flop Spain parts ways with emergency coach Hierro

At World Cup, Giroud aims to prove Henry wrong

Croatia working extra, says it will have enough for England

Pickford reshaping opinions of English goalies at World Cup

FIFA warns Croatia player over Ukraine video

Good Kompany: Key Belgium defender fit again for semifinal

Playing Croatia in semifinal is a harsh reminder for England

