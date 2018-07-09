AP Top WorldCup News at 3:10 p.m. EDT

Foreigner: Martinez could be 1st to win for other nation
England’s set-piece mastery reaping rewards at World Cup
Can Southgate rouse England before Croatia match?
WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what’s ahead in the World Cup
France goalkeeper Lloris braces for ‘complete’ Belgium team
At World Cup, France defender Pavard makes his name
Croatia bars former player from World Cup over Ukraine video
The Latest: Official fined, banned; player only gets warning
AP PHOTOS: Daily life in Russia during the World Cup
Crowds in Moscow make Qatar rethink 2022 World Cup plans
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.