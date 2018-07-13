AP Top WorldCup News at 7:21 p.m. EDT

WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what’s ahead at the World Cup

Mbappe, France to face Modric, Croatia for World Cup title

A capsule look at the France-Croatia World Cup final

Despite off-field chaos, limited resources, Croatia in final

The Latest: Croatia, Sweden fined $50,000 for branded socks

Column: Deschamps poised to make coaching history for France

Mixed emotions in Balkans over Croatia’s World Cup success

Southgate and Martinez tackle a game no one wants to play

Corporations market at World Cup despite absence of US

60 Nigerians brought to Russia for World Cup ask for help

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.