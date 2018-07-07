Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top WorldCup News at 8:49 p.m. EDT

July 7, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Croatia ends Russia’s run, advances to World Cup semifinals

After so much humiliation, England a source of pride, unity

Slab Head, Rocky and 37 headline unlikely World Cup final 4

World Cup fairy tale ends for Russia, the sleeping giant

The Latest: Croats, Russians agree _ the game was amazing

England reaches World Cup semifinals, beats Sweden 2-0

WORLD CUP KICKOFF: With Russia out, who will home fans back?

Subasic plays through injury, comes up big again for Croatia

Kick-by-kick look at the shootout between Russia and Croatia

AP PHOTOS: Records, firsts, and more drama at the World Cup

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington